Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has named six transfer targets he tried to pursue whilst at the club.

United appointed the German coach on November 29, 2021, following the departure of former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His role as caretaker manager ran until the end of the season, as the club searched for a suitable alternative to take charge of the permanent role, which would later be given to Erik ten Hag. Rangnick would then continue in Manchester through a consultancy position.

Throughout Rangnick’s reign, the Red Devils concluded the worst points-total record in their history. They suffered losses of 4-0 to Liverpool, as well as 4-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

The German coach left the club over the summer, despite the agreement for him to continue in a separate role, as he had been appointed head coach of the Austrian national team. The job was deemed too demanding to continue alongside his position at United, so both he and the club mutually agreed to scrap the plan.

Rangnick gives insight into transfer policy at United

Since leaving United, Rangnick has told of the boundaries the board set for transfers when talking to Christian Falk. The coach had advised the club to sign players such as Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic, Christopher Nkunku, Josko Gvardiol, Luis Diaz and Erling Haaland, with the latter two forwards now playing for rivals Liverpool and Manchester City. However, he confirmed: “The club refused winter transfers.”

In Ten Hag’s first window at the club, he bolstered the squad with the additions of Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez and Antony, all of which have played a key role at United since signing.