Former England international and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has responded to Harry Kane levelling his record and status as England’s all-time top goalscorer.

Rooney set the record at 53, which Kane hit today after his penalty against France.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward did have a golden opportunity to make it 54 but unfortunately saw his penalty effort fly over the crossbar.

England bowed out of the 2022 World Cup after an impressive campaign in which they were one of the highest-scoring nations and were unbeaten until the quarter-finals.

It is now the third consecutive tournament they have come achingly close to tasting glory after reaching the World Cup semi-final in 2018, the Euro 2020 final and now the quarters.

Kane will hopefully see the silver lining on the night, though, after etching his name into the Three Lions’ history books. He is regarded as one of the most prolific goalscorers in world football and will keep that status regardless of his missed spot-kick tonight.

Rooney responds to Kane’s goal

Take a look at Rooney’s heartwarming response to his former England teammate below: