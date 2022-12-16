Arsenal expected to beat Euro giants to the signing of 25-year-old

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with Arsenal and Barcelona in recent weeks.

The Belgian midfielder will be out of contract at the end of this season and he could be on the move when the transfer window opens in January.

As per the Spanish publication Sport, the player is expected to move to Arsenal in January and Barcelona will miss out on the player.

Leicester will probably prefer to sell the player permanently in January as opposed to losing him for free in the summer. Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sign the player for a fee of around £20 million next month.

The 25 year old is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the league and he would be a superb acquisition for the Gunners.

Arsenal need to add more depth to their midfield so that Mikel Arteta can rotate the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. Tielemans will add technicality, composure and control in the middle of the park.

He can chip in with the odd goal as well. The Belgian can be very effective with his long-range efforts.

Arsenal are currently vying for the Premier League title and they will need to add to their squad in January. The Gunners are at the top of the table right now and they will be hoping to stay there until the end of the campaign.

Tielemans is well settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at the North London club during the second half of the season.