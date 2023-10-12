Problems for Unai Emery as big-name signing wants out at Aston Villa

Unai Emery continues to impress at Aston Villa, with the Midlands-based side sitting pretty in fifth place in the Premier League, and now level on points with all of their opponents in the Europa Conference League.

The 51-year-old has ensured that the club has bought well in recent transfer windows – something that’s expected to continue thanks to the hire of former Sevilla man, Monchi – and his team are playing some of the best football seen at Villa Park in years.

They remain a joy to watch though there’s one big-name star that hasn’t even had the chance to make an impression since his summer signing.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: “Still no breakthrough” for Man United in important contract talks, says expert Juventus set to end Tottenham ace’s hell in January On-fire Bundesliga ace who has outscored Harry Kane of interest to West Ham

Youri Tielemans joined the Villains after leaving neighbours Leicester City on a free transfer. To date, however, the 26-year-old Belgian international has made just one Carabao Cup appearance and eight substitute appearances this season, per WhoScored.

Total amount of time played under Emery thus far amounts to 222 minutes, and for someone reaching their supposed peak years as a player that’s clearly not good enough.

Football Insider have reported that Tielemans has had a huge fall out with Emery as a result and that he’s now willing to move elsewhere in January.

Given how well the squad are doing without him, it’s arguable that his loss won’t be as keenly felt as the player himself would hope.