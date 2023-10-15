Youri Tielemans joined Aston Villa on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.

The former Leicester City midfielder has struggled for regular game time at the West Midlands club and he will be hoping to play more regularly in the coming months. The Belgian is undoubtedly a proven performer in the Premier League and he could be an asset for Aston Villa in the long run.

However, his recent performances have been frustrating and the 26-year-old is clearly still adjusting to life in Birmingham. Matt Kendrick, the host of the Claret and Blue podcast, has now delivered an assessment of the performance in the latest Europa Conference league outing.

It seems that the Belgian is still getting up to speed and his performance was frustrating in the European game. Tielemans seemed careless with his passing and he gave the ball away cheaply on occasions. The 26-year-old will clearly have to work on these issues if he wants to play regularly and it remains to be seen whether he can get his career back on track.