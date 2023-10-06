Manager told to drop Aston Villa playmaker for upcoming matches

Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco has been urged to drop Aston Villa’s Youri Tielemans for this month’s international break and replace him with rising Royal Antwerp star Arthur Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old has played 14 games for the Jupiler Pro League side this season and his fine displays have clearly not gone unnoticed by his countrymen and major clubs around Europe. The Champions League is helping to boost the youngster’s profile and Barcelona are said to be one club monitoring his situation.

The same cannot be said about Tielemans, who has struggled for regular minutes under Unai Emery at Villa. The Belgian midfielder arrived at Villa Park as a free agent in the summer having left Leicester following their relegation and is still waiting to make his first league start for the Birmingham club after 11 appearances.

This has put his spot with Belgium under threat and former Belgium international, François Van der Elst, believes that Vermeeren should be picked ahead of the 26-year-old Premier League star.

“Vermeeren is certainly international worthy. Because we have seen for 50 matches that he’s very good,” he said.

“In my opinion he can join the ranks of Scifo, Kompany and other Vanden Borres, who made their debut at the age of 18 or even earlier. Tedesco has also given Aster Vranckx a chance, so it is certainly possible.

“The places are of course expensive, but you cannot say that Youri Tielemans is currently doing great. He even sits on the bench at Aston Villa every week. Vermeeren could take his place. He deserves it more.”