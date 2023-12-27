Manchester United lead Arsenal in the race to sign midfielder, ready to offer €22m

Manchester United are keen on signing the Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

The 18-year-old has been outstanding for the Belgian club and he has impressed with his performances in the UEFA Champions League. Clubs like Barcelona and Juventus are keeping tabs on the player as well along with Premier League rivals Arsenal.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United have now taken the lead in the race for his signature and the Belgian midfielder could prove to be a quality long-term investment for them. Manchester United are prepared to spend €22 million on the player and it remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.

Vermeeren has been a quality player for Royal Antwerp but a move to the Premier League would be a major step up for him. He needs to join a club where he will get ample first-team action and he must seek gametime assurances before making a move to Manchester United.

Manchester United need to add more quality and depth to their midfield. The 18-year-old is very effective when it comes to recycling possession and controlling the tempo of the game from the deep. He could be the ideal partner for Casemiro in the midfield pivot.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use a player like him alongside Declan Rice as well. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Thomas Partey who has been linked with an exit from the north London club.

It remains to be seen whether the Belgian outfit are prepared to sanction his departure for €22 million in the coming months.