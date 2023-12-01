Liverpool to compete with Euro giants for €20 million-rated midfield sensation

Liverpool and Barcelona are both keen on having Arthur Vermeeren in their ranks.

The Belgian teenage sensation has put in some impressive performances of late and they haven’t gone unnoticed. The Merseyside club are looking to battle it out with the Catalan giants for the 18-year-old’s signatures according to a report by Fichajes.

Vermeeren seems to have taken his game to another level in the ongoing season. And, his impressive performances have attracted a lot of attention and they have also earned him a place in the Belgian national team.

Barcelona are one of the clubs keen on having him in their ranks. The Catalan giants are still on the lookout for a long-term successor to Sergio Busquets and Vermeeren could help their cause.

The Spanish giants have seen him play up close having squared up against Royal Antwerp in the Champions League group stage. They seem to be quite convinced about his abilities and are ready to push for his services.

But, they will face competition from Liverpool who are looking to complete their midfield overhaul. They had signed multiple midfielders during the summer transfer window. But, Jurgen Klopp is still on the lookout for a few more signings.

The German boss wants a new defensive midfielder, someone who can help them in the long run and Vermeeren could be a great fit for the club. The Merseyside club will push for the signatures of the teenager’s services in the winter transfer window.

While they do have the financial strength to land the €20 million rated defensive midfielder, they will have to battle it out with the Catalan giants who despite their financial struggles still have a pull that is strong enough to attract the best talents in the game.