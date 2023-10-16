Exclusive: Barcelona & Juventus have scouted 18-year-old sensation ahead of potential transfer, says expert

Barcelona and Juventus have been scouting Antwerp midfield wonderkid Arthur Vermeeren, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The 18-year-old is fast establishing himself as one of the top young talents in Europe at the moment, having shone for his club whilst also recently winning his first senior cap for the Belgian national team.

We’re inevitably starting to see plenty of rumours and speculation about Vermeeren being the subject of interest from top clubs around Europe, including in the Premier League, but Romano has only named Barca and Juve as two confirmed clubs who’ve been keeping tabs on him so far.

Writing in today’s column, Romano said: “Barcelona and Juventus have sent their scouts to follow Arthur Vermeeren recently but there are no official bids or concrete negotiations at this stage.

“It’s still a very open race, with nothing advanced yet. In any case, he seems like a very good player and I’m sure he will have many opportunities.”

Vermeeren certainly looks like the kind of midfielder who could be a good fit for Barcelona one day, though until then he might do well to consider a move like Juventus if he wants to ensure he’s playing more regularly.