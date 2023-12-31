Arsenal could look to make a move for the Royal Antwerp midfielder Arthur Vermeeren during the January transfer window.

A report from Give Me Sport claims that the 18-year-old midfielder has been scouted extensively and he is worth around £20 million.

Vermeeren has been a key player for Royal Antwerp this season and he has impressed with his performance in the UEFA Champions League as well. He was outstanding in the group game against Barcelona and there is no doubt that he has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world.

Arsenal need to sign a quality central midfielder, especially as a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey and the 18-year-old would be a superb acquisition. He will be a long-term investment for Arsenal and Vermeeren could develop into a key player for them.

The reported £20 million valuation could look like a bargain if the midfielder manages to fulfil his potential in the coming seasons.

The 18-year-old is an expert when it comes to controlling the tempo of the game and recycling possession. He will also help out defensively. Vermeeren could form a solid partnership alongside Declan Rice at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

A move to the Premier League will be a major step up in his career and the player is likely to be excited to play for a big club like Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if the Gunners decide to follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign him next month.