La Liga giants monitoring 26-year-old Aston Villa ace ahead of January window

Aston Villa midfielder Youri Telemans has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 26-year-old joined the West Midlands club on a free transfer during the summer window and he has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot under Unai Emery.

A report from Fichajes claims that Real Sociedad and Atletico Madrid are monitoring his situation ahead of the January window and the remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

Tielemans has previously proven himself in the Premier League with Leicester City and he could be a quality acquisition for both clubs. The 26-year-old is yet to start a single Premier League game for Aston Villa and he has played a total of 144 minutes in the league so far.

His only start for the West Midlands club has come in the League Cup. The midfielder is reportedly unhappy with the situation and he wants to play regularly in the coming months.

If Aston Villa cannot provide him with the opportunities, the player might be keen on a move away. The opportunity to play for clubs like Atletico Madrid could be an attractive option for the player. The Belgian international will be able to compete in the Champions League with them. Joining the capital club would be a step up from Aston Villa as well.

However, the West Midlands club are lacking in depth when it comes to the central midfield and it will be quite surprising if they decide to sanction his departure before the end of the season.