Charlie Adam claims £40m man feels bad after not joining Arsenal from Leicester

Former Stoke City midfielder Charlie Adam has made a big claim about what’s gone wrong for Youri Tielemans since his move to Aston Villa.

The Belgium international was a key player for Leicester City for some time, but he hasn’t looked anywhere near as impressive since joining Villa this summer.

It’s widely known that Arsenal were very interested in signing Tielemans at one point, but in the end the move to the Emirates Stadium never materialised, and Adam thinks the player has checked out mentally since then.

“I look back at Leicester and they lost Schmeichel, they lost Fofana. Tielemans was half gone, you could see it he was mentally gone in his head. You can see that he didn’t get his move to Arsenal in the summer. Maddison is probably the only one who played to a decent enough level to warrant a bit of interest or an England call-up,” Adam said.

Tielemans could surely still turn his career around and prove an important player for Villa, but it’s clear something can’t be right behind the scenes after such a dramatic dip in form.