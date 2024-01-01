Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam lands his first job as manager

Former Liverpool midfielder Charlie Adam has landed his first job as a manager.

EFL League One side Fleetwood Town announced Charlie Adam as their new boss following the dismissal of Lee Johnson.

Adam expressed his satisfaction with joining Fleetwood on New Year’s Eve, stating (via Fleetwood Town official website):

“I’m delighted to join a club I know well and one which we feel we can make a real difference with.

“I’m inheriting what I think is a strong squad which is more than capable of getting the results needed to climb the table.

“Fleetwood is a hard-working, honest, and passionate town and the football club must reflect that – the players have to be proud to pull the shirt on and represent what the club and the town stand for.

“It’s now important we see togetherness from the players, staff and crucially the supporters to help turn results around – we can’t wait to get started.”

Charlie Adam named Town's Head Coach ? We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Charlie Adam as the Club’s First-Team Head Coach.#OnwardTogether — Fleetwood Town FC (@ftfc) December 31, 2023

The 38-year-old boasts a remarkable tally of over 200 Premier League appearances, showcasing his talents across renowned clubs like Liverpool, Stoke City, Rangers, and several others.

The former Scottish midfielder spent the last 18 months at Burnley, serving as their Under-21s coach and loans manager.

Charlie Adam had to prepare for a game just a day after his arrival, and unfortunately, he did not have a dream start to his job.

In his first game in charge, Fleetwood suffered a 3-1 defeat against Shrewsbury. Despite the scoreline, the Cods played well even though the result did not swing in their favour.

Fleetwood fans are optimistic that Charlie Adam will be able to turn things around at the club in the second half of the season.