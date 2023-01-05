Manchester City saw out a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea this evening to move five points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola’s side displayed a lacklustre first half by his standards, but his substitutions made all the difference as Jack Grealish combined with Riyad Mahrez to score the only goal of the game.

They are now five points behind Arsenal after both teams dropped points in their previous fixture. Next up for City in the league is the highly-anticipated derby against an in-form Manchester United.

Chelsea’s nightmare continues

On the other hand, Chelsea’s woes continue to grow as they have now produced just one win in eight league matches. In the Premier League table, they are 10 points from the top four and 10 points from relegation.

Pressure is growing on manager Graham Potter, who is currently unable to get his side to perform the way they need to despite the Blues board making several signings over the summer to bolster the squad.