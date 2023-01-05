Eddie Howe has addressed rumours that Newcastle have the option to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo recently signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Shortly after signing, a report from Marca claimed that Ronaldo had a clause in his contract allowing him to join Newcastle on loan.
Now, speaking after Newcastle’s draw with Arsenal, Howe has addressed these rumours.
Ronaldo to Newcastle ?
? "There's no truth in that."
Eddie Howe cleared up the rumours of a loan option for Cristiano Ronaldo to join #NUFC in the summer pic.twitter.com/nxiELHF2IT
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 4, 2023
It appears the story linking Ronaldo to Newcastle has no legs, and it’s no surprise as it would certainly be a weird twist in the saga.