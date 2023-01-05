(Video) Eddie Howe addresses rumours that Newcastle could sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Eddie Howe has addressed rumours that Newcastle have the option to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo recently signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Shortly after signing, a report from Marca claimed that Ronaldo had a clause in his contract allowing him to join Newcastle on loan.

Now, speaking after Newcastle’s draw with Arsenal, Howe has addressed these rumours.

It appears the story linking Ronaldo to Newcastle has no legs, and it’s no surprise as it would certainly be a weird twist in the saga.

