Eddie Howe has addressed rumours that Newcastle have the option to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo recently signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after leaving Manchester United. Shortly after signing, a report from Marca claimed that Ronaldo had a clause in his contract allowing him to join Newcastle on loan.

Now, speaking after Newcastle’s draw with Arsenal, Howe has addressed these rumours.

Ronaldo to Newcastle ? ? "There's no truth in that." Eddie Howe cleared up the rumours of a loan option for Cristiano Ronaldo to join #NUFC in the summer pic.twitter.com/nxiELHF2IT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 4, 2023

It appears the story linking Ronaldo to Newcastle has no legs, and it’s no surprise as it would certainly be a weird twist in the saga.