Liverpool’s chances of signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer have improved as one of their main rivals have reportedly dropped out of the race.

The Reds are believed to be competing with some of Europe’s top clubs to sign Bellingham.

The 19-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the top center-midfielders in the world, And he continued his excellent form from the league to the World Cup as well where he was one of England’s best players.

Bellingham has served as captain for Dortmund on multiple occasions and has impressed in both the Bundesliga and Champions League. His contract with Dortmund runs until 2025, but the team is expected to sell him this summer and Liverpool are interested in acquiring him with Jurgen Klopp admittedly a huge fan of the player.

And while reports suggested that Real Madrid are favourites to sign the world-class midfielder, the latest comments from the Spanish giants’ manager Carlo Ancellotti suggest that they may not be in the running to sign Bellingham.

Ancellotti has claimed that he plans to “stick with” the midfielders he currently has instead of signing the likes of Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez.

He said (via GOAL):

“Bellingham has shown at the World Cup that he is a great midfielder, but so have others,” “Enzo Fernandez has played very well. Gavi and Pedri as well. Bellingham is one of those very good midfielders, but I’ll stick with the ones we have.”

While it may seem surprising for Ancelotti to publicly express this stance, it is possible that he is privately open to the idea of adding Bellingham to the team. Real Madrid’s midfield is aging and despite Ancelotti’s claim, the club will surely be looking at the likes of Bellingham and Enzo behind the scenes.