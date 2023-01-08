Manchester United introduce ‘Ronaldo rule’ to prevent future issues

Manchester United are reportedly bringing in something known as the ‘Ronaldo rule’ to prevent future issues within the dressing room.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd want to improve the harmony within the squad by not allowing players to earn vastly different amounts of money.

The report explains that the Red Devils will now cap salaries at £200,000 a week, with goalkeeper David de Gea looking set to be the first in line to take a pay cut, with the Spain international’s current deal earning him £375k a week.

United fans will surely agree that this is a good move for the club, with plenty of stories down the years of the likes of Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba earning far more than their teammates and causing tension.

It could be good if MUFC move to a different model where they aren’t reliant on overpaid superstars, which affects their form and the performances of their teammates around them.