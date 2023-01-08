Manchester United introduce ‘Ronaldo rule’ to prevent future issues

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly bringing in something known as the ‘Ronaldo rule’ to prevent future issues within the dressing room.

According to the Daily Mail, Man Utd want to improve the harmony within the squad by not allowing players to earn vastly different amounts of money.

The report explains that the Red Devils will now cap salaries at £200,000 a week, with goalkeeper David de Gea looking set to be the first in line to take a pay cut, with the Spain international’s current deal earning him £375k a week.

United fans will surely agree that this is a good move for the club, with plenty of stories down the years of the likes of Ronaldo, Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba earning far more than their teammates and causing tension.

More Stories / Latest News
Brighton chief addresses rumours linking player with Liverpool and Chelsea
Liverpool could sign Klopp target in £35m deal this month
Aston Villa looking to bring in Arsenal star as Unai Emery plans reunion

It could be good if MUFC move to a different model where they aren’t reliant on overpaid superstars, which affects their form and the performances of their teammates around them.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. This so-called Ronaldo Rule is not a good idea. We’ve seen the result at Arsenal when they tried the same tactic – And some players are worth paying more than others. Please abandon the idea before it gets serious consideration. It will deter the top talent from joining the club.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.