Manchester United are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann as they look to bolster their forward line.

Griezmann enjoyed an impressive World Cup with France in Qatar. The Atleti forward played in a deeper, midfield role for France, showing his immense ability when given more responsibility on the ball.

As Griezmann gets older, we could see a permanent transition into a deeper role, similar to what we saw with Wayne Rooney at Manchester United.

Now, according to Media Foot, United are set to make a move for Griezmann as they look to bring in attacking reinforcements, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract being terminated last year.

Griezmann will be out of contract at the end of the season, so Manchester United could secure themselves a bargain. There’s a good chance Griezmann would be brought in as an attacking option for Manchester United, but his versatility could make him a useful member of their squad.

Griezmann is still considered a key player at Atletico and started their recent game against Barcelona, so it would be a surprise if they don’t offer him a new deal.