Chelsea are waiting to make a loan move for Joao Felix if Atletico Madrid are willing to do a deal on their terms.

Attacking reinforcements could be a huge priority for Chelsea after a disappointing start to the season. Graham Potter has struggled to get a tune out of his current squad, so it’s clear to see that Todd Boehly needs to continue his spending.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling have been underwhelming signings so far, so a new attacker could be on Potter’s list.

Now, Simon Phillips has confirmed that Chelsea could make a loan move for Felix later on in the window, but only on their terms.

“Finally, the situation remains the same with Joao Felix. As of now, Atletico Madrid are not dropping their demands. But it’s still one that could change a bit further into the window, and Chelsea will be there if they can get a loan move on their own terms.” said Phillips, speaking on his Substack.

Felix is predominantly a centre-forward but has played all across the front three, making him a useful versatile option for Chelsea. If they can convince Atletico to allow him to join on their terms, it could be a smart move.

This could signal the early end for Aubameyang, who hasn’t got going since making the move to Stamford Bridge.