Chelsea waiting to make loan move on their own terms if Spanish club willing to budge

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are waiting to make a loan move for Joao Felix if Atletico Madrid are willing to do a deal on their terms.

Attacking reinforcements could be a huge priority for Chelsea after a disappointing start to the season. Graham Potter has struggled to get a tune out of his current squad, so it’s clear to see that Todd Boehly needs to continue his spending.

The likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling have been underwhelming signings so far, so a new attacker could be on Potter’s list.

Now, Simon Phillips has confirmed that Chelsea could make a loan move for Felix later on in the window, but only on their terms.

Joao Felix
More Stories / Latest News
Man United confident over Harry Kane transfer and have two other big-name targets up front
Exclusive: Collymore urges Mudryk to snub Arsenal move in favour of rivals
Liverpool hold talks over two youthful midfield stars as potential alternatives to Koopmeiners transfer

Finally, the situation remains the same with Joao Felix. As of now, Atletico Madrid are not dropping their demands. But it’s still one that could change a bit further into the window, and Chelsea will be there if they can get a loan move on their own terms.” said Phillips, speaking on his Substack.

Felix is predominantly a centre-forward but has played all across the front three, making him a useful versatile option for Chelsea. If they can convince Atletico to allow him to join on their terms, it could be a smart move.

This could signal the early end for Aubameyang, who hasn’t got going since making the move to Stamford Bridge.

More Stories Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.