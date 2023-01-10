Ten Hag wants Man Utd to sign “characters” but some club sources are unsure he should get too much control

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly been keen for the club to sign characters who will be able to respond well to constructive criticism and take his instructions on board.

The Red Devils appear to have given Ten Hag a fair bit of control over transfers since he took over in the summer, with both Antony and Lisandro Martinez joining him from Ajax.

Still, according to The Athletic, some close to Man Utd are unsure it’s a good idea to give the manager too much control over signings due to the fact that there’s no guarantee he’ll be there that long.

United have made so many signings under so many different managers down the years, with the current squad made up of players who will have been more well suited to some coaches than others.

Lisandro Martinez followed Erik ten Hag from Ajax to Manchester United
Antony was also signed from Ajax as Ten Hag raided his old club
More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United transfer policy emphasises financial struggles
Chelsea could miss out on wonderkid with another Premier League club offering £150,000 a week
Some Chelsea players not buying into Graham Potter’s management style and instructions

The Athletic add that Ten Hag has specifically been keen to bring ‘characters’ to United, and few fans would argue that they’ve been lacking in that department in recent times.

MUFC have often looked divided and mentally fragile, so it’s surely vital for Ten Hag to be able to work with some stronger personalities if he wants to steer the team towards success.

More Stories Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.