Cristiano Ronaldo SOLD Ballon d’Or trophy to Israeli billionaire for €600,000

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly sold one of his Ballon d’Or trophies to an Israeli billionaire back in 2017.

The Portugal international, who is second only to Lionel Messi in total Ballon d’Or victories, supposedly put one of his trophies up for auction at a charity event, raising €600,00.

Ronaldo has had a remarkable career and it’s nice to see him use his success to donate money to charity as well.

Israel’s richest man, Idan Ofer, got the winning bid in, with Ronaldo donating the proceedings to the Make A Wish foundation, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Ronaldo was not at the auction himself, but his agent Jorge Mendes gave a replica of the trophy to Ofer at the time.

The 37-year-old recently left European football for a new adventure in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.