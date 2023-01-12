Manchester United youngster Zidane Iqbal is looking to leave the club on loan in the January transfer window.

Iqbal was once again an unused sub as Manchester United beat Charlton in the EFL Cup this week. The young midfielder has been an unused sub eleven times this season, possibly having a negative effect on his development.

With many youngsters at Manchester United out on loan gaining valuable experience, it now appears Iqbal wants to join that list.

According to Manchester Evening News, Iqbal wants to leave the club on loan in January and Manchester United are debating whether to allow him to do so.

The issue for Iqbal is, there’s only a handful of midfielders who are ahead of him in the pecking order. Erik ten Hag won’t want to leave his squad light, especially considering the age of some of his midfield.

Now Manchester United have to weigh up whether it’s worth taking the risk of a lack of midfield by allowing Iqbal to go and learn his trade and develop out on loan in the lower leagues.