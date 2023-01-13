Video: “I don’t think so” – Jurgen Klopp expects no more Liverpool signings in January

Liverpool’s season has been very underwhelming so far and with Reds fans hoping for their club to sign a midfielder this January, manager Jurgen Klopp has dashed their hopes in his press conference today.

The Reds are currently seventh in the Premier League and face a real challenge to finish in the top four. Jurgen Klopp has many injuries to his forward players and addressed that by signing Cody Gakpo from PSV this month.

However, the Merseyside club still need to sign a midfielder but Klopp believes the club’s business this month is already done.

Speaking about potential new players coming to Liverpool, Klopp said via Sky Sports: ‘I don’t think so, it’s just the situation that it is. My job is to use the boys we have.

‘I like the teams we line up, but when we start changing you realise up front we don’t have three, four, five options – that’s the situation.

‘You cannot sort all problems in the transfer window. I know in a dreamland you would just buy players and bring them in but I don’t see that coming.’