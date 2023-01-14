Video: Onana with a towering header to give Everton a very important lead against Southampton

Onana has scored to give Everton a very important lead against Southampton.

Southampton almost scored from a corner but the woodwork saved them. And on the end, it was Amadou Mvom Onana who put the home side in front from a corner. The midfielder climbed over everyone to score a towering header putting his team in front.

The atmosphere around Goodsion has been a very tense one as reports of fans sending death threats to the CEOs as well as physically manhandling them emerged that prompted the club to order them no to attend today’s game.

Frank Lampard is in dire need to turn the season around and this could prove to be a very vital goal.

Watch it below: