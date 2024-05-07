Everton preparing for life without Arsenal target, Toffees ready to accept offers this summer

Arsenal will look to strengthen their midfield options this summer and one of their targets Amadou Onana will be allowed to leave Everton during the summer transfer window.

Mikel Arteta wants key positions addressed ahead of the 2024/25 campaign with his top priority being to bring in a number nine. His midfield will likely be addressed afterwards and Everton star Amadou Onana is on the Gunners’ list of targets, reports The Standard.

Arsenal’s top target for the role is said to be Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz but when it comes to Onana, the North London club are expected to face competition from the likes of Man United and Chelsea.

According to Football Insider, Everton will accept offers for the Belgian star this summer if they match the Toffees’ asking price as the Merseyside club need to sell players given their current financial situation.

The report says that Sean Dyche would prefer to keep both Jarrad Branthwaite and Jordan Pickford, which opens the door for Onana to depart Goodison Park.

Everton preparing for life without Amadou Onana

Football Insider states that Dyche has already been planning for life without Onana ahead of the summer transfer window. The Belgian star has made just one Premier League start in the Toffees’ last five games, which came in the 6-0 thrashing against Chelsea last month.

The 22-year-old is a very talented player and given his age, there is a lot of room for development. Everton will want a huge fee to part ways with the midfielder and it remains to be seen who makes an official approach for the Belgian star.

Arsenal would be the best move for Onana given the trajectory of their project and the work Mikel Arteta has done with young players, but there will be other exciting opportunities available to the player if the Gunners don’t come calling.