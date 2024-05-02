Bayern Munich latest club to join race to sign Everton star

There are reportedly a trio of top clubs chasing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana with Bayern Munich the latest side to join the transfer race.

The Belgian midfielder has enjoyed a major breakthrough since joining the Toffees from Lille two years ago.

Viewed as one of the Premier League’s most commanding box-to-box midfielders, Onana’s physical attributes make him one of the most difficult-to-deal-with players in the country.

However, although Everton won’t want to sell and are in no immediate danger of losing their talented number eight with his deal not set to expire until 2027, given the club’s financial struggles, as well as their own need to reinforce, seeing Onana move on in the off-season wouldn’t be at all surprising.

Everton transfer news: Bayern Munich join race for Amadou Onana

According to a recent report from Football Transfers, Arsenal and Newcastle United are the two English sides showing the most interest in signing the 22-year-old but Bundesliga giants and Champions League semi-finalists Bayern Munich are also in the mix.

Newcastle United may have a slight advantage given their relationship with Everton following Anthony Gordon’s £45 million move 18 months ago, but turning down one of Europe’s biggest clubs in Bayern Munich is easier said than done for any player — just ask Harry Kane.

Since arriving at Goodison Park, Onana, who has represented Belgium on 12 occasions, has scored four goals and registered three assists in 69 games in all competitions.