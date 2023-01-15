Arsenal have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks and journalist Dean Jones believes that a move for Declan Rice could be possible in the summer.

The West Ham United midfielder has been linked with a move away at the end of the season and the 23-year-old is looking to join a club playing in the Champions League.

Dean Jones has now revealed to GiveMeSport that Arsenal will be in a strong position to sign the England international if they can win the Premier League this year. The Gunners currently sit on top of the league table and they have a very good chance of going all the way.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “I do think we should bear in mind from an Arsenal point of view that they are considering their midfield situation and ensuring that they’re strong enough in that area to, first of all, get through this season and then to strengthen in the summer. “So, it’s not impossible that they go for Declan Rice and they’ll be in a really strong position if they were to win the league.”

It is no secret that Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to his midfield and Rice would be a superb acquisition.

The 23-year-old is already one of the best players in the Premier League and he has proven his quality at the international level with England. The former Chelsea Academy graduate has the attributes to develop into a world-class player and Arsenal would benefit from his arrival.

The Gunners have had to rely on Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka as their only midfielders this season and Arteta will need to bring in someone of an equal caliber so that he can rotate his squad and compete on all fronts.

The opportunity to join a big club like Arsenal could be an attractive proposition for Rice who has been linked with Chelsea as well.

It remains to be seen whether the Gunners can win the league title this season and lure the West Ham midfielder to north London in the coming months.