Jurgen Klopp makes urgent transfer request to Liverpool board

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly made a request to the club board for a new signing in midfield.

The Reds are on the market for a new signing in midfield before the end of January, according to Rudy Galetti, but it’s not guaranteed that they’ll manage to get anything done.

One name being floated at Liverpool is Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Galetti insists his club don’t want to sell, while Chelsea also have a “concrete” interest in the Ecuador international, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“It’s hard to say with certainty right now [what Liverpool will do],” Galetti said. “Klopp, for sure, has asked for a central midfielder.

“Moises Caicedo is one of the names Liverpool are monitoring with attention, but Brighton, to date, have no plans to sell him.”