Fulham in talks with Arsenal to sign defender

Fulham have reportedly opened talks with league leaders Arsenal over a potential deal to sign full-back Cedric.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim the Cottagers are keen to bring the experienced Portuguese defender to Craven Cottage.

Fulham manager Marco Silva knows Cedric well – the pair worked together at Sporting Lisbon between 2014-15. However, with the player’s salary demands viewed as a potential hurdle, a possible deal is still some way off from being finalised.

A move for Cedric would certainly make sense though. Following the arrival of Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna just over 12 months ago and Ben White’s impressive form at right-back, Cedric has fallen way down in the Gunners’ pecking order, and that has been demonstrated by the fact he has failed to start in a single league game all season.

Whether or not the Cottagers can work a deal that suits all parties out remains to be seen, however, there may be concerns among Arsenal supporters that if Cedric were to depart, Mikel Arteta could leave himself short of full-back options heading into the second half of the season.