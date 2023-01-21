Video: Jarrod Bowen doubles Everton’s misery with a brilliant goal to make it 2-0

West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen has scored a quick double to give West Ham a 2 goal lead as Everton’s struggle continues.
The first goal was a simple finish as Everton defenders failed to clear a looping cross inside the penalty box.
And six minutes later he was at it again to finish off a brilliant West Ham counter with Antonio providing a brilliant assist.
Everton are in big trouble right now, and if the results stay the same, it will almost certainly mean the end of Frank Lampard’s time at the club.
West Ham [1] – 0 Everton
GOAL! West Ham United 2-0 Everton (Jarrod Bowen)
