Video: Jarrod Bowen doubles Everton’s misery with a brilliant goal to make it 2-0

West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen has scored a quick double to give West Ham a 2 goal lead as Everton’s struggle continues.

The first goal was a simple finish as Everton defenders failed to clear a looping cross inside the penalty box.

And six minutes later he was at it again to finish off a brilliant West Ham counter with Antonio providing a brilliant assist.

Everton are in big trouble right now, and if the results stay the same, it will almost certainly mean the end of Frank Lampard’s time at the club.