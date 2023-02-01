Two line ups Arsenal can now field after smart January transfer window moves for Trossard, Jorginho & Kiwior

Arsenal now have two senior players for each position on the pitch after a strong January transfer window that saw them bolster the depth of their squad with deals for Leandro Trossard, Jorginho and Jakub Kiwior.

The Gunners are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand, and while this transfer window could certainly have been better than it was, it still has to go down as a decent success.

While AFC haven’t really brought in anyone who’ll be an improvement on what they already have, the presence of Trossard and Jorginho means they don’t have to worry quite as much if they have one or two injuries to key players.

See below as Sam Dean highlights the two line ups Arsenal can now play…

Kiwior is a bit more of an unknown quantity at this level, but looks a promising young player based on his performances with Spezia in Serie A.

Full-backs Ben White and Kieran Tierney can also fill in as centre-back if absolutely necessary, but overall this Arsenal squad now gives Mikel Arteta plenty of options to rotate over what is going to be a crucial second half of the season.

