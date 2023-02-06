Arsenal identify 24-yr-old as ‘priority’ target, Arteta ‘directly involved’

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice at the end of the season.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the 24-year-old England international is now a priority target for Arsenal and the Gunners made contact with the West Ham midfielder’s camp during the January transfer window as well. Apparently, manager Mikel Arteta was directly involved in contacts during January and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can agree on a fee with the Hammers now.

Galetti told GiveMeSport: “Declan Rice, for sure, remains a priority for Arsenal in the summer. “There are some updates because the Gunners have the West Ham midfielder in their sights and first contact to collect preliminary information already happened. “During January, there were new contacts in which Arteta was directly involved. No personal terms have been under discussion with the entourage of Declan Rice, but Arsenal understood that the player wants to join them.”

Rice is expected to move on at the end of the season and he wants to join a club capable of challenging for the major trophies. Arsenal are well placed to win the Premier League title this season and they will be competing in the Champions League next season.

It is no surprise that Rice is keen on a move to the north London club. A transfer to Arsenal would be a major step up in his career and Arteta could help him fulfill his tremendous potential.

Rice has already established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he will be determined to showcase his qualities in major tournaments like the Champions league now.

Arsenal need to add more depth to their midfield and Rice would be a major upgrade on players like Mohamed Elneny and Albert Sambi Lokonga. Currently, Arteta has had to overuse the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka due to the shortage of reliable options.