West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has claimed that club legend Mark Noble is still good enough to play for the club.

The 35-year-old midfielder retired from football at the end of last season and he has been appointed as the sporting director of the club.

However, Rice believes that the 35-year-old is still good enough to be playing and West Ham could benefit from having a player like him at the club.

The 24-year-old England international is the current captain of West Ham United following the retirement of Noble.

It has been a difficult season for West Ham who are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League.

There is no doubt that they could use a quality midfielder like Noble in the middle of the park right now and they have certainly missed his leadership qualities as well.