West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has claimed that club legend Mark Noble is still good enough to play for the club.
The 35-year-old midfielder retired from football at the end of last season and he has been appointed as the sporting director of the club.
However, Rice believes that the 35-year-old is still good enough to be playing and West Ham could benefit from having a player like him at the club.
The 24-year-old England international is the current captain of West Ham United following the retirement of Noble.
It has been a difficult season for West Ham who are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League.
There is no doubt that they could use a quality midfielder like Noble in the middle of the park right now and they have certainly missed his leadership qualities as well.
Speaking about Noble, Rice said: ‘We’re like brothers to be honest with you. I’m not just saying it, if he wanted to he could have done another season for sure. I’ve had a kick around with him since and he’s still got it. He’s very, very good. He could easily still put on the kit for us, the invite is always there if we want to sign him on a free!”