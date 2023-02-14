PSV sends heartfelt three-word message to Cody Gakpo after first Liverpool against Everton

Cody Gakpo’s former club PSV were quick to show their support for the forward after he registered his first Liverpool goal last night.

It took the 23-year-old seven matches to find the back of the net but perhaps waited until the perfect time to find his debut goal, as it came in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 36th minute before the Dutchman doubled Liverpool’s lead shortly after the interval.

Post-match, Gakpo took to Instagram to vent his relief at opening his goalscoring account, saying: “God never said that the journey will be easy, but he did say that the arrival will be worthwhile.”

PSV responded with their glee for the star and commented: “Proud of you,” with two heart emojis.

Gakpo’s time in the Netherlands

Gakpo left the Eredivisie side having contributed 55 goals and 50 assists in 159 appearances. At the beginning of the season, he was the most in-form player across Europe and he, along with Jurgen Klopp, will be hoping yesterday’s events reignite that prolific form.