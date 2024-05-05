Video: Cody Gakpo scores a brilliant header to make it 3-0 against Tottenham

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Liverpool have wasted no time in the second half, quickly adding to their lead with a third goal.

Just 5 minutes into the half, Cody Gakpo headed in Liverpool’s third of the game. It all started with Luis Diaz switching play out to Salah on the left flank, although Salah couldn’t control the pass.

However, Harvey Elliot showed determination, winning back possession before delivering a fine cross with his left foot.

Despite appearing unlikely to reach the cross, Gakpo displayed incredible athleticism, leaping over Cristian Romero to head the ball home.

Tottenham have been completely outplayed by Jurgen Klopp’s side whose performance today may indicate that they have returned to their best, albeit, a few weeks too late.

