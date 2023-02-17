Ilkay Gundogan would be open to a switch to Spain to join his idol Xavi at Barcelona but it shouldn’t be considered a foregone conclusion.

The German international would be prepared to remain in Manchester, in no small part due to Pep Guardiola extending his own stay at the Eithad, but will need convincing by the club.

“Barcelona is actually an option for ?lkay Gündo?an. Xavi has always been his role model and he learned a lot of tricks and playing styles from the former midfielder on YouTube,” Christian Falk exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest column.

“His agent and uncle, Ilhan Gündo?an, is currently assessing the market and opportunities at Barcelona. However, Andreas Christensen is also one of his clients.

“Manchester City remains a priority for Ilkay and he can imagine staying, especially now that Pep Guardiola has signed a new contract.

“But: Barcelona is Ilkay’s No.2 option, which sets the scene for a bit of poker between City and Barca. City will have the advantage if the club wants to keep Ilkay and makes it financially worth his while.”

The 32-year-old’s contract is set to expire this summer, which means that the midfielder can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with an interested party – so time is of the essence for the Sky Blues if they wish to keep hold of their star man.

MORE: Exclusive: Christian Falk weighs in on ‘secret meeting’ between Chelsea and Neymar

Having already made 31 appearances across all competitions for the incumbent Premier League champions (including 20 outings in the English top-flight), it’s clear that the footballer remains an important part of the project.

Of course, one might fairly reason that City will be keen to ensure that the player doesn’t outstay his welcome in Manchester, which could incite a fascinating few months of poker between both parties as they hash out a contract offer that reflects how long the former Borussia Dortmund man can continue to contribute at the highest level of English football.