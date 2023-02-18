Chelsea vs Southampton team news: Graham Potter makes six changes with big star returning

Chelsea host Southampton on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge as the Blues look for their first win since January 15.

The season has been a disaster for the West London club despite spending huge sums of money and their chances of finishing in the top four are very slim. Graham Potter’s side have drawn their last three Premier League matches and were defeated 1-0 by Borussia Dortmund midweek in the Champions League.

For today’s clash, Potter has made six changes from their European trip with James, Thiago Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Ziyech, Mudryk and Havertz being replaced by Azpilicueta, Badiashile, Kovacic, Mount, Madueke and David Fofana.

Today is a must-win for Potter as the pressure will increase further should they not claim all three points.

As for Southampton, their campaign has also been a disaster as the Saints are stuck to the bottom of the Premier League table. The strugglers have changed their manager twice this season with interim boss Ruben Selles taking the team to London.

The Chelsea clash is a free hit for the Saints as they are not expected to get points and Selles has made three changes from the 2-1 defeat to Wolves last weekend with Bree, Salisu and Alcaraz being replaced by Bella-Kotchap, Armstrong and Elyounoussi.