Newcastle have made 27-year-old World Cup finalist their priority target

Newcastle United have identified Adrien Rabiot as a priority target ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League for months now and it appears that Newcastle will try to bring him to England in the coming months as per Fichajes.

The French international midfielder will be out of contract in the summer and Juventus have not managed to extend his deal yet.

The 27-year-old is expected to move on as a free agent and signing a player of his quality on a free transfer seems like a no-brainer.

Eddie Howe needs to add more quality and composure in the middle of the park and Rabiot could prove to be an excellent partner for Bruno Guimaraes. Rabiot is an excellent passer and he will provide physicality and defensive cover to the side as well.

The French international midfielder was outstanding in the recently concluded World Cup for his country and he helped France reach the finals of the tournament.

If Newcastle manage to secure Champions League qualification, there is no reason why they cannot attract players of his calibre. Furthermore, they have the financial resources to offer him a lucrative contract as well.

Rabiot could be tempted to pursue a new challenge in the Premier League and moving to Newcastle would certainly be an interesting option for him.

As for Newcastle, they have improved significantly over the last few windows and they certainly need players like Rabiot if they are to compete in the Champions League in the coming seasons.