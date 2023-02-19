Liverpool are said to be interested in signing RB Salzburg’s Luka Sucic with the midfield a priority position for the club.

The Reds have been linked with a host of midfield names over the past couple of transfer windows, but Football Transfers are reporting that Sucic is now high on their list of targets for the summer.

The 20-year old has played in 13 of the 18 Austrian Bundesliga games for RB Salzburg this season, registering four assists mostly from attacking midfield, but he can also play deeper.

Jurgen Klopp’s current midfield is in need of a reshuffle with three players over the age of 30 and no real attacking midfield name, with Harvey Elliot the only player you could really vouch to play that role.

Sucic has been a senior team player since 2019 when he made his debut for Austrian second-division side Liefering before Salzburg poached him in September 2020, so the Croatian certainly isn’t short of experience despite being the tender age of 20.

Football Transfers are also led to believe Sucic has a release clause of somewhere between £13-17million, so Liverpool could certainly make a move for the youngster if talks advance come July.