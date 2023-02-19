(Video) The reaction of Darwin Nunez when he hears the away end chant his name

Darwin Nunez showed some love to the Liverpool fans after scoring the Reds’ opening goal vs Newcastle United yesterday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side finally got their first league win of 2023 yesterday as Newcastle lost their first league match since August when they were defeated 2-1 by Liverpool.

However, the game yesterday was a big moment for Nunez, who found the back of the net for the first time since November 12th and he had a special moment with the Reds fans who were heard chanting his name.

Darwin’s face when he hears our end chant his name ? pic.twitter.com/FUCKqImx4a — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) February 19, 2023

After embracing with his teammates, the Uruguayan faced the crowd and pointed to the sky, before turning and pumping his fist, no doubt in relief at scoring his first goal in three months.

Hopefully, this goal can reignite Nunez’s goalscoring form so he can prove just why Liverpool paid so much to tempt him away from Benfica last summer.