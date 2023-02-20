“Hopefully” – Former Liverpool star hopes West Ham man joins the Reds this summer

Stewart Downing has said that he hopes Liverpool sign Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer transfer window as the Reds look to add midfield stars to their squad.

Liverpool are expected to make make a move for Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham but should that fail to materialise, Declan Rice could be an option for Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking about the West Ham star potentially joining Liverpool, former Reds star Stewart Downing has said that he hopes that the Merseyside club are able to sign the 24-year-old in the summer transfer window

Downing said about Rice on talkSPORT: “I think it’s time for him to probably go to test himself.

“He is probably going to move to a big European club in the summer, hopefully, I think Liverpool might be in the race.”

Liverpool will be one of many clubs in the race for Rice and with the London clubs involved, the England star could be a tough one to land for Klopp.