Video: Gabriel Martinelli doubles Arsenal’s lead over Everton

Gabriel Martinelli has doubled Arsenal’s lead over Everton at the Emirates Stadium and it looks like the Gunners are on their way to all three points. 

The deadlock was broken just minutes before when Saka blasted the home side in front and the England star played his part in the second as well.

Martinelli took the ball after Saka was brought down and the Brazilian made no mistake in making it 2-0.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports and NBC Sports

