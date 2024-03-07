Mikel Arteta “pretty positive” of major double injury boost for Arsenal’s game against Brentford

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta seems positive that he’ll have Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli back in action for this weekend’s game against Brentford at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners are in superb form at the moment after recent goal fests on the road, beating West Ham United and Sheffield United 6-0 and Burnley 5-0 in away games, while they’ve also had plenty of joy at the Emirates Stadium with a convincing 3-1 win over title rivals Liverpool, and a comfortable 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Still, even the best teams would struggle without influential players like Saka and Martinelli up front, so Arteta will no doubt hope to have them available this Saturday.

As per Simon Collings in the post on X below, it seems Arsenal fans can breathe easy as Arteta does seem to think Saka and Martinelli will make it back for the visit of Thomas Frank’s side…

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea step up pursuit of winger transfer after impressive feedback from scouts
Chelsea considering Newcastle United star as potential transfer solution to improve key area
Man Utd active in contact with Serie A star’s entourage with club already eyeing potential replacement transfer

Arsenal can’t afford to slip up in this game as it’s a huge opportunity for them to put pressure on their title rivals, with Liverpool and Manchester City set to meet on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal did only manage a 1-1 draw at home to these opponents last season, but three points this time could be a big boost to their title hopes as Liverpool and City can take points off each other in their game at Anfield.

More Stories Bukayo Saka Gabriel Martinelli Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.