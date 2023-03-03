West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has proven himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the league and he deserves to play for a top club.

The England international wants to join a club in the Champions League and clubs like Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with the player.

Popular pundit and former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has now reacted to the player’s reported price tag.

Apparently, the midfielder could cost around £100-120 million during the summer transfer window but Neville believes that the player is worth around £50-60m instead.

“I personally feel at this moment in time that Declan does need to go work under a different set-up, he needs to drive forward in his career, he needs to go play at a different club,” he told Sky Sports News. “That’s nothing against West Ham. David Moyes has done a brilliant job with Declan Rice. But for me, I wouldn’t be spending £110, £120 million on Declan Rice if I was Manchester United this summer. “I would spend £50, £60 million on Declan Rice, but I wouldn’t spend £100, £120 million, which is being reported because I feel that, in that position, I still feel like he’s got a lot of growth.”

Rice has a contract at West Ham until the summer of 2024 and with just 12 months left on his current deal, Neville’s assumptions are probably reasonable and it remains to be seen whether his suitors can sign him for a bargain at the end of the season.