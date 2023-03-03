Man United’s Marcus Rashford wins another award as hot streak continues

There can be few better players in the country right now than Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford.

The striker has hit a real hot streak in front of goal, with WhoScored.com noting that he has 10 in the last 10 Premier League games alone.

That doesn’t take into account the goals that have also come in the Europa League, Carabao and FA Cups.

Ever since returning from the World Cup, Rashford has been sensational, and much of the credit for that must surely go to Erik ten Hag and his backroom staff.

It wasn’t that long ago when the player was a shadow of his former self and, to coin a phrase, he couldn’t hit a barn door with a banjo.

When he takes to the field these days, there’s a strut of supreme confidence. Not ‘if’ he’s going to score but ‘when.’

Given just how well he’s been playing, it really isn’t a surprise to see that he’s been recognised for his excellence once again.

As the tweet below indicates, for the third month in a row, Rashford as been voted as Manchester United’s Player of the Month.

? That's three in a row for @MarcusRashford! Our no.10 has been named United's Player of the Month for February ?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/kRdKtoB0PB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 3, 2023

It’s a prestigious honour for any player so to win three on the bounce evidences just what good work he’s done since the turn of the year.

More Stories / Latest News Video – Mikel Arteta sends a strong and direct message to Arsenal star Sevilla keen on Manchester United midfielder “It’s going to happen” – Pep Guardiola endorses Kompany as future manager of Manchester City

With the Red Devils still in the FA Cup and Europa League, and with an outside chance of a Premier League title, the Old Trafford faithful are going to need him to hit the target for a few months more before a deserved summer sabbatical.