New contract extension will not stop Liverpool target from moving this summer

Brighton and Hove Albion Liverpool FC
Posted by

The new contract extension signed by Moises Caicedo at Brighton will not stop the midfielder from moving in the summer with the Ecuador international on Liverpool’s radar. 

Last week, Caicedo signed a new contract with Brighton until 2027 despite asking to leave the club in January when both Chelsea and Arsenal came knocking.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, a summer exit for Caicedo is still likely and is wanted by Man United, Liverpool, and Chelsea. Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is Jurgen Klopp’s number-one target for the summer window, but with the Reds expected to sign more than one midfielder, Caicedo is on the shortlist to partner the England star in their plans.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Embarrassing at the highest level’ – Pundit’s savage assessment of Man United after Liverpool shocker
Exclusive: Liverpool ready to enter transfer race for Premier League star on one condition
West Ham make managerial contract offer to a very special candidate

In the January window, Brighton demanded £90m for Caicedo, a figure both Arsenal and Chelsea were unwilling to match but if that is lowered, Liverpool could make a move for the Premier League star in the summer.

That is according to Ben Jacobs in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, with the transfer expert stating that the Merseyside club could be serious contenders for the midfield star should Brighton accept a lower offer.

Jacobs said: “With Caicedo, keep an eye on Newcastle as well. Liverpool would need the price to drop from January to seriously consider entering the race. They have tracked Caicedo since his time at Independiente del Valle and now the agent situation is less complicated, they can’t be entirely discounted. Liverpool are looking at many midfielders, including Wolves’ Matheus Nunes. And their big push (in terms of desire and finances) will be for Jude Bellingham, where confidence remains despite heavy competition.”

More Stories Moises Caicedo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.