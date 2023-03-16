Video: Rashford’s stunning low drive puts Betis tie to bed before the hour

Manchester United FC
Although he’d sent a more difficult chance into the upper tier of Real Betis’ stadium just before, Marcus Rashford made no mistake when handed another opportunity, taking the Europa League tie away from the hosts in the process.

The England striker has been in fine form for the Red Devils this season, and the way he unleashed his second-half Exocet was the sign of a player full of confidence.

It briefly silenced the home fans who, after seeing the aggregate score then go to 5-1 in favour of United, will have realised the game was up for them.

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo

