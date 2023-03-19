Huge worry for Arsenal as report states injury will keep vital player out for several weeks

Arsenal may reportedly be facing the reality of William Saliba missing several weeks of action due to injury.

The France international has been an absolute rock at the back for Arsenal this season, making a huge impact since returning from a loan spell at Marseille to become one of the first names on the team sheet for manager Mikel Arteta.

Now, however, it may be that the back pain Saliba suffered in the midweek Europa League clash with Sporting Lisbon was worse than initially feared.

According to L’Equipe, this knock could be about to keep Saliba out for several weeks, which certainly sounds worrying, even if it is a bit vague at this point.

Arsenal remain five points clear at the top of the Premier League, but if they are to be without Saliba for a chunk of the title run-in, it could majorly harm their chances of staying ahead of Manchester City.

Arteta can always move Ben White to centre-back, though he’s been very good at right-back this term, while there are also backup players like Jakub Kiwior and Rob Holding.