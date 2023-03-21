Liverpool and Man United frontrunners to sign 26-year-old EPL midfielder

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Manchester United are leading the race to sign Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Portuguese playmaker ‘has his heart set’ on a move away from Molineux after contract talks broke down with the Midlands-based club.

Interestingly, although Barcelona are understood to be long-time admirers of Wolves’ number eight, the Catalan side’s financial constraints are making a deal difficult to conclude, and that has opened the door for both Liverpool and Manchester United to make a summer approach.

More Stories / Latest News
Relegation could help Arsenal land talented Premier League star
Tottenham Hotspur set to appoint interim manager to replace Antonio Conte
Photo: Arsenal set to face old foe in MLS All Star game

Liverpool are looking to reinvent their midfield with the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain likely to depart and Manchester United will probably need at least one new arrival to fill the void left by Marcel Sabitzer, who is set to return to Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

As for Neves, with his deal at Wolves set to expire next summer and after failing to extend his contract, Wolves will be forced into negotiating a fee this year or risk losing him for free in just over 12 months’ time – something they’ll surely want to avoid.

More Stories Ruben Neves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.