Liverpool, Man Utd keen on 21-year-old midfielder with 10 goal contributions this season

Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram has been linked with a move away from the French club at the end of the season.

A report from 90 Min claims that Liverpool and Manchester United are tracking the 21-year-old midfielder and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Apparently, Inter Milan and Juventus are keeping tabs on him as well.

Thuram is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for both Premier League clubs and it remains to be seen whether Nice are prepared to sell the young defensive midfielder in the summer.

Manchester United will have to bring in an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and the 21-year-old could be the ideal long-term partner for Casemiro.

The midfielder has a contract with the French club until 2025 and he is likely to cost a premium.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will have to replace players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain when they leave the club on a free transfer.

The 21-year-old Frenchman seems like the ideal long-term acquisition for Jurgen Klopp’s side. Apart from his ability to protect the defence, Thuram is likely to chip in with goals and assists as well.

The midfielder has 2 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions this season and a top-class coach like Klopp could help him develop into a world-class footballer in future.

It remains to be seen where the 21-year-old ends up eventually.